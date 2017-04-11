Dortmund team bus explosion injures player, postpones Monaco match

Borussia Dortmund's team bus was damaged and a player was injured following three explosions near the vehicle ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game against Monaco, German police have said.
The match, a quarter-final first leg, was called off and rescheduled for Wednesday.
"According to what is currently known, the windows of the bus were (entirely or partly) smashed and one person was injured," Dortmund police said in a said. The police said the incident happened in Hoechsten, located outside the city.
"It is not yet possible to say exactly what the explosion was or exactly where something exploded," said the statement.
Dortmund said defender and Spanish international Marc Bartra had been taken to hospital.
Police added: "Currently there is no evidence of a threat to the visitors at the stadium."
