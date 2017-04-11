International News 24/7

 

EYE ON AFRICA

Nigerian afropop star Yemi Alade in Paris on 'Mama Africa' World Tour

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Le Pen ruffles feathers over WWII roundup of Jews

FOCUS

France's public school system: Caught in a downward spiral?

ENCORE!

French street artist JR returns to town where 2005 riots were sparked

ACROSS AFRICA

Thousands flee violence in South Sudan and cross into Uganda

IN THE PAPERS

Le Pen and France's Jews: ‘From attraction to revulsion’

IN THE PAPERS

US ‘in disagreement with itself’ on Syria

MEDIAWATCH

Mélenchon: France's far-left third man?

EYE ON AFRICA

South African President Zuma accuses protesters of racism

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Our daily round up of news from the French presidential campaign trail. From Monday to Friday at 1:15 pm and 6:15 pm.

Latest update : 2017-04-11

Le Pen ruffles feathers over WWII roundup of Jews

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT - Tues. 11.04.17: Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen continues to ruffle feathers following the comments she made on the WWII deportation of Jews by French police. Luke Shrago reports from her press conference on terrorism. Meanwhile, Claire Williams follows more Emmanuel Macron supporters, this time in the Paris suburbs. And the candidate's official campaign ads are released drawing comments on social media.

By Florence VILLEMINOT

2017-04-10 French Presidential Elections 2017

Day one of the 'official' campaign period

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT - Mon.10.04.17: With 13 days to go before round one, it's hard to predict who’s going to come out first as the polls keep changing. Though it may seem like the...

2017-04-07 French Presidential Elections 2017

Syria enters the French presidential campaign

The situation in Syria is dominating the news and has become a major talking point on the French presidential campaign trail. Candidates have had mixed reactions to the US strikes.

2017-04-07 French Presidential Elections 2017

Undecided French voters could swing election

With just 17 days before round one, it's very difficult to predict who's going to come out first in this unprecedented French election race. Analysts are bracing themselves for a...

2017-04-07 French Presidential Elections 2017

Highlights from the second French presidential debate

The big story of the day is the second presidential debate, an unprecedented event in French politics. The best zinger came from Philippe Poutou... but who in the world is he?

