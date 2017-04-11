Le Pen ruffles feathers over WWII roundup of Jews

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT - Tues. 11.04.17: Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen continues to ruffle feathers following the comments she made on the WWII deportation of Jews by French police. Luke Shrago reports from her press conference on terrorism. Meanwhile, Claire Williams follows more Emmanuel Macron supporters, this time in the Paris suburbs. And the candidate's official campaign ads are released drawing comments on social media.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.