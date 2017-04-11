Blast rocks Turkish police HQ in mainly Kurdish city of Diyarbakir

A strong blast rocked Turkey's largest Kurdish-majority city of Diyarbakir on Tuesday near the riot police headquarters, just days before a key referendum on boosting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers.
The blast could be heard in several areas of the southeastern city, an AFP journalist at the scene said, with medics saying at least four people were wounded.
Grey smoke rose from the area as ambulances rushed to the scene.
The cause of the explosion was not immediately known.
