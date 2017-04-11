International News 24/7

 

Africa

Risk of ‘mass’ starvation in four African countries, warns UN

© Mohamed Abdiwahab, AFP | A Somali migrant and her child at a camp in the Kaxda district, outskirts of Mogadishu, on April 9, 2017

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-04-11

The risk of mass starvation in four countries - northeast Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen - is rapidly rising due to drought and conflict, the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday.

“We are raising our alarm level today that the risk of mass deaths from starvation among populations in the Horn of Africa, Yemen and Nigeria is growing,” UNHCR spokesman Adrian Edwards told a news briefing.

“We are already seeing a rise of displacement.”

Amid a funding shortfall and sharply deteriorating availability of food, a humanitarian crisis possibly worse than that of 2011 when 260,000 people died of famine in the Horn of Africa “is fast becoming an inevitability”, he said.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-04-11

