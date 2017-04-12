International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

Tough times for loss-making Toshiba

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Could Mélenchon be on his way to the Elysée?

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

The painful journey home: Returning to Afghanistan

Read more

ENCORE!

'Videodrome', 'Lady Macbeth', Series Mania festival

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Rights groups sound alarm over gay ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

‘It's a disaster’: Hundreds without shelter after migrant camp fire

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

United Airlines CEO: 'It's never too late to do the right thing'

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Dark day for Borussia Dortmund

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Migrants being sold as 'slaves' in Libya, IOM reports

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Tourism rebounds in Paris to pre-terrorism attack levels

© AFP

Text by Joseph BAMAT

Latest update : 2017-04-12

After a dramatic downturn in visitors to the French capital over the past two years, Paris attracted as many tourists at the end of 2016 as it did before the wave of deadly terrorist attacks that hit the City of Lights.

Tourism increased by nearly 20 percent last year, returning to pre-terrorism levels, according to figures by the French capital’s official tourism office.

Tourism was one of the collateral victims of jihadist attacks that devastated the city, starting in January 2015 with the deadly Charlie Hebdo shooting. Islamist terrorism shattered the city in November 2015 when gunmen attacked Paris bars and restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall, and the Stade de France sports arena on the outskirts of the city.

French nationals, especially business travellers, are largely responsible for the increase, data showed. But international visitors are also coming back in record numbers.
Despite the understandable dip in the wake of the violence, tourism from the United States and China has now even surpassed the levels seen before the attacks. Visits from the US rose by 25 percent, and from China by 41 percent, the data for 2016 showed.

“There have never been so many American and Chinese people checking into hotels in the Paris region,” the Paris tourism office said.

In another public relations win, Paris was declared the world’s top student city by the website Top Universities.

Tourism officials nevertheless admitted they were struggling to win back certain nationalities. There were 35 percent fewer tourists from Italy, and more than 50 percent less from Japan, as compared to pre-attack levels.

 

Date created : 2017-04-12

  • FRANCE

    French tourism rebounds two years after start of terror attacks

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Tourists disappointed as strike closes Eiffel Tower for second day

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Paris bans cars along part of the river Seine

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility