Tough times for loss-making Toshiba

Could Mélenchon be on his way to the Elysée?

The painful journey home: Returning to Afghanistan

'Videodrome', 'Lady Macbeth', Series Mania festival

Rights groups sound alarm over gay ‘concentration camps’ in Chechnya

‘It's a disaster’: Hundreds without shelter after migrant camp fire

United Airlines CEO: 'It's never too late to do the right thing'

Dark day for Borussia Dortmund

Migrants being sold as 'slaves' in Libya, IOM reports

Our daily round up of news from the French presidential campaign trail. From Monday to Friday at 1:15 pm and 6:15 pm.

Latest update : 2017-04-12

Could Mélenchon be on his way to the Elysée?

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT - Weds. 12.04.17: According to the latest opinion polls, there’s a duel at the top between centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. But there’s also a duel for third place between conservative François Fillon and far-left Jean-Luc Mélenchon. As the “Unsubmissive France” candidate surges in the polls, the prospect of a Mélenchon presidency no longer seems far-fetched. A scenario being met with mixed results.

By Florence VILLEMINOT

2017-04-11 French Presidential Elections 2017

Le Pen ruffles feathers over WWII round-up of Jews

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT - Tues. 11.04.17: Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen continues to ruffle feathers following the comments she made on the WWII deportation of Jews by French...

2017-04-10 French Presidential Elections 2017

Day one of the 'official' campaign period

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT - Mon.10.04.17: With 13 days to go before round one, it's hard to predict who’s going to come out first as the polls keep changing. Though it may seem like the...

2017-04-07 French Presidential Elections 2017

Syria enters the French presidential campaign

The situation in Syria is dominating the news and has become a major talking point on the French presidential campaign trail. Candidates have had mixed reactions to the US strikes.

2017-04-07 French Presidential Elections 2017

Undecided French voters could swing election

With just 17 days before round one, it's very difficult to predict who's going to come out first in this unprecedented French election race. Analysts are bracing themselves for a...

