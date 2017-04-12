Tillerson meets Putin in Moscow as Syria rift deepens

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday as the two countries traded sharp accusations about a chemical weapons attack in Syria.

Tillerson, making the first visit by a Trump cabinet official, went to the Kremlin in the early evening to meet with Putin, hours after a tense encounter with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov.

Though President Donald Trump has spoken with Putin by phone, the meeting was believed to be the first between Putin and a top member of Trump's administration since the new American president took office in January.

The two leaders were expected to discuss disagreement about whether Syrian President Bashar al-Assad or his opposition was responsible for a chemical weapons attack last week that led to US retaliatory cruise missiles.

Conflicts over Russia's actions in Ukraine and Russia's alleged interference in the US presidential campaign were also likely topics.

The meeting was steeped in geopolitical intrigue, with neither country saying ahead of time if it would take place or not.

Analysis: Exploring 'possible areas of compromise'

Earlier in the day, Russia's top diplomat accused the United States of carrying out an unlawful attack against Assad's forces.

Giving Tillerson a chilly reception, Lavrov said Russia was trying to understand the "real intentions" of the Trump administration, which he accused of being “very ambiguous” and “contradictory” on the Syrian dossier.

"We have seen very alarming actions recently with an unlawful attack against Syria," Lavrov said, referring to the cruise missiles Trump ordered to punish Assad for using chemical weapons.

"We consider it of utmost importance to prevent the risks of replay of similar action in the future,” he added.

Tillerson conceded the two world powers had "sharp differences" that have obstructed cooperation but voiced optimism that their talks could narrow those differences.

"We both have agreed our lines of communication shall always remain open," Tillerson said.

Assad ‘a truly evil person’

Trump, meanwhile, told Fox Business News that the US had no plans to become more deeply involved in Syria, saying he only struck Assad because of last week’s deadly chemical attack.

"Are we going to get involved with Syria? No," Trump said in the interview, which aired Wednesday in the US. "But if I see them using gas... we have to do something."

The palpable tension hanging over Tillerson's trip highlighted a widening chasm between the former Cold War foes.

Only weeks ago, it appeared that Trump, who lavishly praised Putin throughout the campaign, was poised for a potentially historic rapprochement with Russia. But expectations of an easy rapport have crashed over Syria.

"Frankly, Putin is backing a person that's truly an evil person," Trump said, referring to Assad. "I think it's very bad for Russia. I think it's very bad for mankind."

Trump’s Syria strike stuns allies, foes

Of Assad, Trump added: "This is an animal."

Meanwhile, Putin – who has been accused of interfering in the US presidential election won by Trump – said relations with the US had only gone downhill since Trump took office in January.

"The level of trust at the working level, especially at the military level, has not become better but most likely has degraded," Putin said in an interview broadcast Wednesday by state television channel Mir.

Moscow has strenuously objected to Trump's decision to launch 59 US Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian air base that Washington says was used to pummel civilians with nerve gas, resulting in 87 deaths.

Russia, Assad's staunchest ally, has insisted that Assad is blameless and that it was actually the rebels responsible for the disbursed chemical weapons – a claim rejected by Western intelligence agencies.

The health minister in Turkey, which treated many of the attack's victims and conducted autopsies on others, said Tuesday that test results conducted on victims confirmed sarin gas was used.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

