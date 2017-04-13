France steps up security as Lyon hosts 15,000 Turkish football fans

French officials have stepped up security in Lyon ahead of the home team’s Europa League quarter-final match against Besiktas on Thursday, with thousands of Turkish fans converging on the city to support the Istanbul team.

Security has been tightened due to the attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus on Tuesday night, which injured a player and forced a match against French club Monaco to be postponed by 24 hours.

French authorities had already labelled Thursday’s quarter-final in Lyon a “high-risk” match, fearing it might be used by Turkish fans to make a political statement, only a few days before a controversial referendum in their country.

Video below shows Besiktas fans in the streets of Lyon earlier today

Between 15,000 and 20,000 Turkish fans – from Turkey, France and other European countries – are expected to travel to the central French city of Lyon for the game.

Some 500 officers, including riot police, will be stationed around the stadium, more than twice the number usually deployed for a football match.

Local authorities have also banned supporters from entering the stadium with jerseys, scarves, flags and banners other than those of the teams and countries they represent.



Video shows these Besiktas fans travelling from Berlin to "capture" Lyon

Lyon club officials have apologised to the home fans for a “communication glitch” over ticket sales, which led to Turkish fans in and outside France snapping up a third of all seats in the 60,000-capacity stadium.

On Monday, club president Jean-Michel Aulas urged Lyon supporters to rally behind their team, “because there will be a strong opposition and many Turks inside the stadium”.

Besiktas last reached a European quarter-final in 2003, when they lost to Italy’s Lazio in what was then known as the UEFA Cup.

