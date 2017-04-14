International News 24/7

 

The Jura region’s treasured ‘Salt Road’

Nigeria marks third anniversary of Chibok girls' abductions

United's Stowaway Scorpion

The other women's movement: The attraction of the far right

Turkey Referendum, Trump's Trigger Happy Foreign Policy (part 1)

Melenchon Mania, Venezuela Protests, United's PR Disaster (part 2)

Employment: new paths back to work

Marine Le Pen's legal woes continue

REPORTERS

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. And you can watch it online as early as Friday.

Latest update : 2017-04-15

How sick are French hospitals?

© Melina Huet / France 24

Doctors, nurses, nursing aides, executives and even managers… They chose to work in public hospitals to be able to treat people from all walks of life – from the homeless to presidents. But today many of France’s health workers are exhausted and depressed, believing they are the victims of profit-chasing authorities. In this edition of 'Reporters', they discuss the deterioration of standards at French hospitals.

French public hospitals – the very pillar of the country’s health system – have come under increasing pressure from the government to cut costs and become profitable.

But the quality of healthcare and the hospital staff’s wellbeing are paying the price for this cost-cutting. Many staff are showing symptoms of exhaustion and depression and some are even considering a change of career.

Those who want to continue to work in the public health sector are calling on France’s future president to resolve the situation.

 

By Alexandra RENARD , Mélina HUET

Archives

2017-04-07 French Presidential Elections 2017

Disillusioned French voters speak out ahead of elections

Back in 2012, we went to meet French voters from all walks of life who told us of their hopes and fears. We met Fabrice, a factory worker; Ahdijah, a social worker; Lionel, a...

Read more

2017-03-31 Holocaust

Video: 'If I ever come back', a French schoolgirl's letters from the Holocaust

"If I ever come back" tells the tragic story of Louise Pikovsky, a French schoolgirl who was deported and died at Auschwitz. Using long-forgotten letters Louise wrote to her...

Read more

2017-03-23 Europe

Video: Crimean dissidents silenced by Moscow

Three years after the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, Russia has deployed all the tools at its disposal, in the police and the justice system, to silence...

Read more

2017-03-16 Americas

Canada’s indigenous people determined to improve their lives

Although Canada regularly tops international rankings for its quality of life, the daily existence of the country’s indigenous people, also known as "First Nations", has more in...

Read more

