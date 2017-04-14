How sick are French hospitals?

Doctors, nurses, nursing aides, executives and even managers… They chose to work in public hospitals to be able to treat people from all walks of life – from the homeless to presidents. But today many of France’s health workers are exhausted and depressed, believing they are the victims of profit-chasing authorities. In this edition of 'Reporters', they discuss the deterioration of standards at French hospitals.

French public hospitals – the very pillar of the country’s health system – have come under increasing pressure from the government to cut costs and become profitable.

But the quality of healthcare and the hospital staff’s wellbeing are paying the price for this cost-cutting. Many staff are showing symptoms of exhaustion and depression and some are even considering a change of career.

Those who want to continue to work in the public health sector are calling on France’s future president to resolve the situation.

By Alexandra RENARD , Mélina HUET