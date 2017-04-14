International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

Trump Takes The Cake

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Arson bid hits Marine Le Pen's campaign headquarters

Read more

ENCORE!

Irvine Welsh: 'Trainspotting 2 is surprising because of its emotional layers'

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Hollande gives implicit support to Macron

Read more

FOCUS

Orban cracks down on Soros-backed university and NGOs

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Jean-Luc Mélenchon's call for a Sixth Republic

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zambian opposition leader Hichilema charged with treason

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Could Mélenchon be on his way to the Elysée?

Read more

THE DEBATE

Dangerous brinksmanship? Trump, North Korea and China

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

More than 30,000 Syrians to be evacuated under Qatar-Iran deal

© AFP file photo | A Syrian army barricade on the outskirts of Madaya.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-04-14

Civilians and fighters began evacuating four towns besieged by rebels and government forces Friday under a deal brokered by opposition backer Qatar and regime ally Iran, an AFP correspondent and a local source said.

An AFP correspondent in rebel-held Rashidin, west of Aleppo city, said at least 80 buses arrived in the region from government-held Fuaa and Kafraya in Idlib province. A rebel source in Idlib told AFP "the implementation of the deal started in the morning".

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the beginning of the evacuation.

Madaya resident Amjad al-Maleh, who spoke to AFP on the phone from one of the buses leaving opposition-controlled Madaya and Zabadani at around 6:00 am (0300 GMT), said: "We just left now, around 2,200 persons in around 65 buses".

More than 30,000 people are expected to be evacuated under the deal, which began on Wednesday with an exchange of prisoners between rebels and government forces.

All 16,000 residents of Fuaa and Kafraya are expected to leave, heading to government-held Aleppo, the coastal province of Latakia or Damascus. Civilian residents of Madaya and Zabadani will reportedly be allowed to remain if they choose.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-04-14

  • SYRIA - RUSSIA

    Syria's Assad says chemical attack allegation is '100% fabrication'

    Read more

  • RUSSIA - SYRIA

    Russia vetoes UN resolution to condemn Syria chemical attack

    Read more

  • SYRIA - RUSSIA

    Putin warns of 'fake' gas attacks to frame Syria's Assad

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility