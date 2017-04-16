Live: Early results show 'Yes' leading in Turkey poll

Turks headed to the polls Sunday to cast their ballots in a landmark constitutional referendum on whether to greatly expand Recep Tayyip Erdogan's presidential powers. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments.
Voting has ended in Turkey's referendum on whether to approve constitutional changes that would greatly expand the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The result of Sunday's referendum will determine Turkey's long-term political future and will likely have lasting effects on its relations with the European Union and the world.
If the "yes" vote prevails, the 18 article amendments will replace Turkey's parliamentary system of government with a presidential one, abolishing the office of the prime minister and granting sweeping executive powers to the president.
Erdogan and his supporters say the new "Turkish-style" presidential system would bring stability and prosperity in a country rattled by last year's coup attempt and a series of attacks by the IS group and Kurdish militants.
But opponents fear the changes will lead to autocratic one-man rule, ensuring that the 63-year-old Erdogan, who has been accused of repressing rights and freedoms, could govern until 2029 with few checks and balances.
Early results are expected at 6pm Paris time (16:00 GMT).
