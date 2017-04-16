International News 24/7

 

Live: Early results show 'Yes' leading in Turkey poll

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-04-16

Turks headed to the polls Sunday to cast their ballots in a landmark constitutional referendum on whether to greatly expand Recep Tayyip Erdogan's presidential powers. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments.

  • Voting has ended in Turkey's referendum on whether to approve constitutional changes that would greatly expand the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
  • The result of Sunday's referendum will determine Turkey's long-term political future and will likely have lasting effects on its relations with the European Union and the world.
  • If the "yes" vote prevails, the 18 article amendments will replace Turkey's parliamentary system of government with a presidential one, abolishing the office of the prime minister and granting sweeping executive powers to the president.
  • Erdogan and his supporters say the new "Turkish-style" presidential system would bring stability and prosperity in a country rattled by last year's coup attempt and a series of attacks by the IS group and Kurdish militants.
  • But opponents fear the changes will lead to autocratic one-man rule, ensuring that the 63-year-old Erdogan, who has been accused of repressing rights and freedoms, could govern until 2029 with few checks and balances.
  • Early results are expected at 6pm Paris time (16:00 GMT). 

Date created : 2017-04-16

  • TURKEY

    A divided Turkey votes in high-stakes referendum

    Read more

  • TURKEY

    Turkey's parliament approve bill to expand President Erdogan's powers

    Read more

  • TURKEY

    Turkey may hold referendum on EU membership bid, says President Erdogan

    Read more

