Are France's ageing nuclear plants safe?

Despite heightened surveillance and draconian control measures, the answers from nuclear analysts is far from unanimous. Despite these questions, the French power giant that manages them, EDF, wants to prolong their life by ten or even 20 years. Furthermore, the public utility's finances are at least €37 billion in debt.

What's more, EDF is due to build two more reactors in Britain - this after embarrassing revelations of neglect relating to the manufacturer of the reactors, Creusot.

We take a closer look after France's nuclear watchdog expressed concern.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Aline Schmidt.

By Jonathan WALSH , James ANDRE , Georges YAZBECK , Luke SHRAGO