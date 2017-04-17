International News 24/7

 

Are France's ageing nuclear plants safe?

Thylacine lays tracks along the Trans-Siberian railway

It's the home stretch and every vote counts!

Turkey expert on Erdogan’s referendum: 'A return to the nineties'

A group of activists stop a plane from leaving; and residents in Ivory Coast give their town a whole new look

'Another victory for Erdogan'

Hollande goes after far-right: 'History falters when nationalism is allowed to flourish'

German startup makes the case for universal income

Sailing towards the future

FOCUS

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-04-17

Are France's ageing nuclear plants safe?

Despite heightened surveillance and draconian control measures, the answers from nuclear analysts is far from unanimous. Despite these questions, the French power giant that manages them, EDF, wants to prolong their life by ten or even 20 years. Furthermore, the public utility's finances are at least €37 billion in debt.

What's more, EDF is due to build two more reactors in Britain - this after embarrassing revelations of neglect relating to the manufacturer of the reactors, Creusot.

We take a closer look after France's nuclear watchdog expressed concern.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Aline Schmidt.

By Jonathan WALSH , James ANDRE , Georges YAZBECK , Luke SHRAGO

Our guests

Mycle Schneider

Consultant, Energy and nuclear policy

