Turkey referendum 'below international standards', says European observer mission

© YASIN AKGUL / AFP | This picture shows the front pages of Turkish newspapers a day after Turkey's referendum: Hurriyet (top) headlines with "New System", Star headlines with 'Victory of People', on April 17, 2017

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-04-17

Turkey's referendum did not live up to standards set by the Council of Europe, a representative from the European human rights organisation's observer mission said on Monday.

The mission cited an inadequate legal framework and last minute changes in ballot counting as reasons for its assessment.

Turks on Sunday voted by a narrow 51.4 percent margin to change their constitution and grant President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers. The main opposition party has demanded the result be nullified, saying the voting was marred by irregularities.

Cezar Florin Preda, head of the delegation from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe that monitored the vote, made the comments at news conference in Ankara. Turkey is a member of the Council of Europe.

'It is not a victory, it is the beginning of his fall,' on Erdogan's win.

Preda was joined by Tana de Zulueta, head of another team of international observers, who said the referendum fell short of international standards.

Turkey's High Electoral Board made a last-minute decision on Sunday to count ballots that had not been stamped by officials.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-04-17

