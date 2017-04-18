International News 24/7

 

Americas

First lady nudges Trump over national anthem

© AFP | L-R: Barron Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump listen to the national anthem during the Easter Egg Roll

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-04-18

Social media were buzzing Monday with the lighter side of President Donald Trump's first Easter egg roll, where First Lady Melania Trump nudged him to national anthem form.

Trump, the first lady and son Barron appeared to welcome guests at the traditional holiday event.

As the national anthem began, the Slovenian-born first lady touched him out of sight apparently to remind him to put his hand over his heart, which she did first.

She and Barron quickly put hands on heart. The president was the last to adopt the patriotic posture.

The "Star Spangled Banner," written as a poem by Francis Scott Key and set to a British song by John Stafford Smith, celebrates America's defeat of British ships in Baltimore harbor in the War of 1812.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-04-18

