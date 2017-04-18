French police arrest two suspects over 'imminent attack'

The men, both French, one born in 1987 and the other in 1993, are "suspected of wanting to commit, in an imminent way, a violent action on the eve of the French presidential election", the minister said.
He gave no details about potential targets or motives.
Agents from the French internal security agency, backed by elite police units, conducted the arrests.
