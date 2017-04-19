International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

How Russian activists are getting around strict laws on protesting

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Life', 'Gold' and the latest TV series to watch

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

French far-left candidate Mélenchon in new hologram stunt

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Turkey referendum: What does the 'yes' vote really mean?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Trump orders review of skilled worker visas

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Here we go again': UK papers react to call for snap election

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zambian opposition leader charged with trying to overthrow government

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Terror attack thwarted in France: 'Campaign's final days under threat'

Read more

ENCORE!

Sugar Sammy: Sugar and spice and all things taboo

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

France to 'prove' Assad regime behind Syria 'chemical attack'

© Mohamed al-Bakour, AFP | A Syrian man receives treatment after a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a nearby rebel-held town in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, on April 4, 2017

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-04-19

France will produce proof "in a few days" that the regime of Bashar al-Assad launched a chemical strike on a Syrian village that killed 87 people earlier this month, Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said Wednesday.

"We have elements that will allow us to show that the regime knowingly used chemical weapons," Ayrault said of the suspected chemical attack in Khan Sheikhun on April 4.

 

"In a few days I will be able to bring you the proof," he told French television.

In an exclusive interview last week with AFP in Damascus, Assad said the suspected chemical attack was a "fabrication" to justify a US missile strike on Syrian forces.

"Definitely, 100 percent for us, it's fabrication," he said.

Western leaders including US President Donald Trump have accused Assad of being behind the attack in the rebel-held town, saying his forces used a chemical weapon during an air strike.

The suspected attack killed at least 87 people, including many children, and images of the dead and of suffering victims provoked global outrage.

The missile strike was the first direct US military action against Assad's forces since the start of Syria's civil war six years ago and precipitated a downward spiral in ties between Washington and Moscow.

(AFP)

 

Date created : 2017-04-19

  • FRANCE - SYRIA

    Assad's denials of chemical attack '100% lies', says French foreign minister

    Read more

  • SYRIA - RUSSIA

    Syria's Assad says chemical attack allegation is '100% fabrication'

    Read more

  • SYRIA - FRANCE

    French government 'outraged' over Syrian official’s visit to Paris

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility