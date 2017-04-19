France votes: Can ex-banker Macron win over the deprived suburbs?

From investment to reducing class sizes, centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron says he would introduce ‘positive discrimination’ to favour residents of France’s forgotten suburbs, known as the ‘banlieue’.

However, his ‘En Marche’ (Forward!) party campaigners are struggling to persuade traditionally left-wing residents to vote for a former investment banker…

