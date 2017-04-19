International News 24/7

 

France

France votes: Macron uses high-tech door-to-door campaigning

Video by Claire WILLIAMS , KARINA CHABOUR

Text by Claire WILLIAMS

Latest update : 2017-04-19

Sporting fixed smiles and armed with flyers, campaigners for centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron are out in force in Paris… using high-tech technology.

But rather than knocking on doors arbitrarily, the ‘En Marche!’ (Forward!) movement has gone high-tech. They are using voter data to pinpoint which neighbourhoods to target.

Our reporters followed a group in the northern 11th arrondissement (neighbourhood) in Paris as they try to convince key undecided voters.

To watch the full story, please click on the player above.

