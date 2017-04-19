France votes: Can Obama-style campaigning work for Macron?

Smile, leave a good impression and never argue. These are some of the campaign techniques developed by former president Barack Obama’s team in the USA: Can they work for presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron?

Nine years after Obama won his first presidential election using these methods to great effect, centrist Emmanuel Macron’s ‘En Marche’ (Forward!) team are trying the same thing. But will American, Obama-style campaigning work in France?

