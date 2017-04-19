France votes: Can Obama-style campaigning work for Macron?

Smile, leave a good impression and never argue. These are some of the campaign techniques developed by former president Barack Obama’s team in the USA: Can they work for presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron?
Nine years after Obama won his first presidential election using these methods to great effect, centrist Emmanuel Macron’s ‘En Marche’ (Forward!) team are trying the same thing. But will American, Obama-style campaigning work in France?
To watch the full story, please click on the player above.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.