International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

FOCUS

How Russian activists are getting around strict laws on protesting

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Life', 'Gold' and the latest TV series to watch

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

French far-left candidate Mélenchon in new hologram stunt

Read more

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Turkey referendum: What does the 'yes' vote really mean?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Trump orders review of skilled worker visas

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'Here we go again': UK papers react to call for snap election

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Zambian opposition leader charged with trying to overthrow government

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Terror attack thwarted in France: 'Campaign's final days under threat'

Read more

ENCORE!

Sugar Sammy: Sugar and spice and all things taboo

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

France votes: Can Obama-style campaigning work for Macron?

© Eric Feferberg, AFP | Macron greets an elderly man while on the campaign trail in Vescovato, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, on April 7, 2017

Video by Claire WILLIAMS , KARINA CHABOUR , Jessica SESTILI

Text by Claire WILLIAMS

Latest update : 2017-04-19

Smile, leave a good impression and never argue. These are some of the campaign techniques developed by former president Barack Obama’s team in the USA: Can they work for presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron?

Nine years after Obama won his first presidential election using these methods to great effect, centrist Emmanuel Macron’s ‘En Marche’ (Forward!) team are trying the same thing. But will American, Obama-style campaigning work in France?

To watch the full story, please click on the player above.

Date created : 2017-04-19

  • FRANCE

    'Unsubmissive' France...and other awkward political translations

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French candidates divided on future of 35-hour work week

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French candidate Macron targets encryption in fight against terrorism

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility