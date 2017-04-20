International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Do French voters want a Frexit referendum?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

US whistleblower Snowden did 'the work of a patriot'

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

USA: America's ageing infrastructure

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

To vote strategically or to not vote strategically?

Read more

ENCORE!

Wang Ramirez: 'Working with Madonna was intense, exciting and powerful'

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

France votes: 'It's very possible Le Pen won't make it to the second round'

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

The bitter dispute over Argentine lemons

Read more

THE DEBATE

Where will it end? Venezuela's downward spiral (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Where will it end? Venezuela's downward spiral (part 2)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Does Obama's 'friendly call' hint at support for centrist Macron in French poll?

© AFP file photo

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-04-20

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron spoke with former U.S. president Barack Obama on the phone on Thursday, in an apparent sign of support just three days before the first round of an uncertain presidential election.

Macron said Obama wanted to exchange views about the French presidential campaign and that the ex-president had stressed how important the relationship between the two countries was.

"Emmanuel Macron warmly thanked Barack Obama for his friendly call," Macron's party "En Marche!" said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Obama's spokesman added: "an endorsement was not the purpose of the call, as President Obama is not making any formal endorsement in advance of the run-off."

Macron is the only candidate so far to have said he has talked with Obama, a popular figure in France.

Macron, a pro-EU centrist, is leading most opinion polls for the election's first round and is expected to contest a second-round run-off with far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Polls show he would easily defeat her.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-04-20

  • FRANCE

    France votes: Can Obama-style campaigning work for Macron?

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France votes: Macron uses high-tech door-to-door campaigning

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    France votes: Can ex-banker Macron win over the deprived suburbs?

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility