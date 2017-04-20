One policeman and one attacker killed in shooting on Champs-Elysées in Paris

A gunman killed one police officer and wounded another before being killed himself in an attack on the Champs-Elysées in the heart of the French capital on Thursday evening, according to a police source.

Paris police are telling people to avoid the area.

A helicopter has been seen flying low over central Paris, said a Reuters reporter, apparently part of a follow-up police operation.

France remains tense after the government declared a state of emergency following a series of terrorist attacks, including the November 2015 attacks, which targeted the Bataclan concert hall and Stade de France sports arena, as well as café and bar terraces in the capital.

The emergency decree has been extended by several parliamentary votes and remains in force.

The Champs-Elysée is one of the world's most prestigious boulevards and is popular with shoppers and tourists.



