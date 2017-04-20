International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

The social media election: French candidates show their funny side

Read more

THE DEBATE

Up For Grabs: Total Uncertainty ahead of French Presidential Election (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Up For Grabs: Total Uncertainty ahead of French Presidential Election (part 2)

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Do French voters want a Frexit referendum?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

US whistleblower Snowden did 'the work of a patriot'

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

USA: America's ageing infrastructure

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

To vote strategically or to not vote strategically?

Read more

ENCORE!

Wang Ramirez: 'Working with Madonna was intense, exciting and powerful'

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

France votes: 'It's very possible Le Pen won't make it to the second round'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

One policeman and one attacker killed in shooting on Champs-Elysées in Paris

© GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT | The Champs-Elysées in Paris on January 23, 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-04-20

A gunman killed one police officer and wounded another before being killed himself in an attack on the Champs-Elysées in the heart of the French capital on Thursday evening, according to a police source.

Paris police are telling people to avoid the area.

A helicopter has been seen flying low over central Paris, said a Reuters reporter, apparently part of a follow-up police operation.

France remains tense after the government declared a state of emergency following a series of terrorist attacks, including the November 2015 attacks, which targeted the Bataclan concert hall and Stade de France sports arena, as well as café and bar terraces in the capital.

The emergency decree has been extended by several parliamentary votes and remains in force.

The Champs-Elysée is one of the world's most prestigious boulevards and is popular with shoppers and tourists.
 

Date created : 2017-04-20

  • FRANCE

    French police find bombs, make arrests over 'planned presidential election attack'

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French police arrest suspected suppliers of gun used in Paris Orly airport attack

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    French police arrest three men over alleged terror plot

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility