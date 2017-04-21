International News 24/7

 

France

French candidates weigh in on 'terror attack' in Paris

© France 24 | View of the Champs Elysee in Paris following the attack

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-04-21

France's presidential candidates have expressed their solidarity with police forces following the shootings of three officers in Paris.

The 11 candidates were appearing on a television program ahead of the first round of voting in the two-part election when the attack that left one officer dead happened Thursday night.

Conservative contender Francois Fillon said on France 2 television he was cancelling his planned campaign stops on Friday.

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen took to Twitter to offer her sympathy for law enforcement officers "once again targeted."

Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron offered his thoughts to the family of the dead officer.

Socialist Benoit Hamon tweeted his "full support" to police against terrorism.

The first round of the presidential race is scheduled on Sunday. The two top contenders will advance to a runoff on May 7.

French President Francois Hollande says he is convinced the circumstances surrounding the attack on Paris police officers points to a terrorist act.

Hollande said after one officer was killed and two others seriously wounded on the grand Champs-Elysees boulevard Thursday night he is "convinced" the investigation indicates terrorism.

He did not elaborate.

Hollande says has convened a National Defense and Security Council to meet on Friday morning.

The council consists of top security, police and military officials and several members of government.

(AP)
 

 

