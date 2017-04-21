International News 24/7

 

The social media election: French candidates show their funny side

THE DEBATE

Up for grabs: Total uncertainty ahead of French presidential election (part 1)

THE DEBATE

Up for grabs: Total uncertainty ahead of French presidential election (part 2)

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Do French voters want a Frexit referendum?

THE INTERVIEW

US whistleblower Snowden did 'the work of a patriot'

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

USA: America's ageing infrastructure

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

To vote strategically or to not vote strategically?

ENCORE!

Wang Ramirez: 'Working with Madonna was intense, exciting and powerful'

THE INTERVIEW

France votes: 'It's very possible Le Pen won't make it to the second round'

France

LIVE: French investigators probe latest Paris attack

© Sarah Brethes, AFP | Police officers search the suburban home of the suspected attacker who opened fire on police on Paris's Champs Élysées, April 20, 2017.

Video by FRANCE 24

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-04-21

French security officials are investigating a Thursday night shooting attack on Paris’s Champs-Élysées, which killed one policeman and severely injured two others. The gunman, who was known to police, was shot dead shortly after the attack.

  • Thursday night’s attack came just days before France goes to the polls in a hotly contested first round of the 2017 presidential election.
  • The Islamic State (IS) group claimed the attack in a statement released on its Amaq news agency.
  • The gunman, identified as a 39-year-old French man, was known to anti-terror police, according to police sources.

    Follow the events as they unfold on our live blog below. To read the live blog on a mobile device, please click here.
     

 

Date created : 2017-04-21

  • FRANCE

    One policeman, one attacker killed in Champs-Élysées shooting in Paris

  • FRANCE

    French presidential candidates weigh in on Champs Elysées attack

  • FRANCE

    French police find bombs, make arrests over 'planned presidential election attack'

