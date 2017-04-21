LIVE: French investigators probe latest Paris attack

French security officials are investigating a Thursday night shooting attack on Paris’s Champs-Élysées, which killed one policeman and severely injured two others. The gunman, who was known to police, was shot dead shortly after the attack.
Thursday night’s attack came just days before France goes to the polls in a hotly contested first round of the 2017 presidential election.
The Islamic State (IS) group claimed the attack in a statement released on its Amaq news agency.
The gunman, identified as a 39-year-old French man, was known to anti-terror police, according to police sources.
Thursday night's attack came just days before France goes to the polls in a hotly contested first round of the 2017 presidential election.
