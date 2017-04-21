International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

WOMEN IN SCIENCE

Zhenan Bao: Breaking the barriers of futuristic skin

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Champs-Elysées attack is 'valuable propaganda' for the far right

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Trump launches probe into foreign steel

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

French papers react to Champs-Elysées attack

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

The social media election: French candidates show their funny side

Read more

THE DEBATE

Up for grabs: Total uncertainty ahead of French presidential election (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Up for grabs: Total uncertainty ahead of French presidential election (part 2)

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Do French voters want a Frexit referendum?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

US whistleblower Snowden did 'the work of a patriot'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

Syrian evacuations resume after harrowing 48-hour delay

© George Ourfalian, AFP | Buses carrying Syrian militants and members of their families, from Madaya and Zabadani, leave Aleppo's Ramousseh crossing on April 21, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-04-21

Hundreds of frightened Syrian evacuees were on the move again Friday after being blocked for 48 hours at a transit point where a bomber killed dozens of their fellow townspeople, a monitor said.

Some of the 60 buses carrying civilians and loyalist fighters from the besieged government-held towns of Fuaa and Kafraya left the marshalling area in rebel-held Rashidin, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Some of the 11 buses evacuating civilians and fighters from Zabadani and two other rebel-held areas around Damascus were also on the move, the Britain-based monitoring group added.

A total of 3,000 evacuees left their homes in Fuaa and Kafraya at dawn on Wednesday as part of a deal under which residents and fighters are also being evacuated from the rebel-held areas surrounded by government forces.

The evacuations began last week but were delayed after Saturday's suicide car bombing killed 126 people, 68 of them children, at the transit point in Rashidin.

The process resumed on Wednesday but evacuees were forced to spend two nights in their buses at the marshalling area following an 11th-hour rebel demand for the release of prisoners held by President Bashar al-Assad's government.

(AFP)

 

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-04-21

  • United Kingdom

    British MPs call for Assad's wife to lose citizenship

    Read more

  • SYRIA

    Scores killed as blast targets buses carrying Syrian evacuees

    Read more

  • FRANCE - SYRIA

    Assad's denials of chemical attack '100% lies', says French foreign minister

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility