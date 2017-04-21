International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MEDIAWATCH

The social media election: French candidates show their funny side

Read more

THE DEBATE

Up For Grabs: Total Uncertainty ahead of French Presidential Election (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Up For Grabs: Total Uncertainty ahead of French Presidential Election (part 2)

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Do French voters want a Frexit referendum?

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

US whistleblower Snowden did 'the work of a patriot'

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

USA: America's ageing infrastructure

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

To vote strategically or to not vote strategically?

Read more

ENCORE!

Wang Ramirez: 'Working with Madonna was intense, exciting and powerful'

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

France votes: 'It's very possible Le Pen won't make it to the second round'

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Eyewitnesses describe their horror as terror strikes Paris' Champs-Élysées

© AFP | People hold their hands up as they walk towards police near the site of a shooting at the Champs Elysees in Paris

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-04-21

In the panic that followed the rattle of gunfire on Paris' famed Champs Elysees on Thursday, tourists and locals dashed for their lives, took refuge where they could and hoped the bullets wouldn't find them.

"People were running, bumping into each other and crashing into tables", said a 39-year-old woman who had been dining in a restaurant off the boulevard bustling with visitors.

In the end, the attacker who opened fire with an automatic weapon killed one police officer and wounded two others, one of them seriously. A foreign tourist was hit in her knee by shrapnel.

The gunman was shot dead in return fire while trying to flee on foot, police sources told AFP.

Nobody understood what was happening, "especially the foreign tourists," said the woman who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"The waiters told us to get out the back of the restaurant, but there was no exit so we had to hide in a back courtyard," she said, as the lights of dozens of emergency vehicles flashed.

The two-kilometre (1.2-mile) road that links the Arc de Triomphe and Place de la Concorde is lined with high-priced real estate, luxury shops and theatres.

'Want to go home'

In the moments after the attack, which was claimed by Islamic State jihadists and came just three days before France's presidential election first round, people hid where they could.

Some took cover in restaurants or shops, others ran into cinemas to get off the strip that is nicknamed "the most beautiful avenue in the world."

"I heard shots and I went to see what it was. I saw two bodies on the ground and people screaming, running everywhere," said Mehdi, a communications consultant. "I was afraid. I left. I didn't even pay the bill!"

The attack's impact on the outcome of one of the most unpredictable election contests in decades is unclear, but far-right leader Marine Le Pen and scandal-hit conservative Francois Fillon immediately cancelled their campaign events on Friday.

The burst of violence and rush of police action left visitors bewildered, and saddened by the new reality of a steady threat of terror attacks in the French capital.

Jihadist-inspired assaults have killed more than 230 people in France since 2015, with many of the victims being people who had gone out for the evening.

Isabel, a 34-year-old Australian tourist, was unable to reach her lodging because of the police lines.

"I just want to go home," she said.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-04-21

  • FRANCE

    One policeman, one attacker killed in Champs-Elysées shooting in Paris

    Read more

  • PARIS

    Tourism rebounds in Paris to pre-terrorism attack levels

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Paris Orly airport attacker vowed to 'die for Allah', says prosecutor

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility