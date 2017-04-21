International News 24/7

 

REPORTERS

An in-depth report by our senior reporters and team of correspondents from around the world. Every Saturday at 9.10 pm Paris time. And you can watch it online as early as Friday.

Latest update : 2017-04-21

Battle to stop nuclear waste being buried in a French village

The village of Bure, in eastern France, has become a battleground for environmentalists. It has been chosen as a site to bury radioactive waste, 500 metres underground. An underground laboratory already exists and the project is expected to be completed in 2035. The resistance is up and running, and they have been occupying a nearby forest for the past year. Our reporter went to meet these anti-nuclear protesters and to visit the controversial site.

By Jonathan WALSH

