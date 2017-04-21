International News 24/7

 

French papers react to Champs-Élysées attack

Zhenan Bao: Breaking the barriers of futuristic skin

Champs-Elysées attack is 'valuable propaganda' for the far right

Trump launches probe into foreign steel

The social media election: French candidates show their funny side

Up for grabs: Total uncertainty ahead of French presidential election (part 1)

Up for grabs: Total uncertainty ahead of French presidential election (part 2)

Do French voters want a Frexit referendum?

US whistleblower Snowden did 'the work of a patriot'

An overview of the stories making the French and international newspaper headlines. From Monday to Friday live at 7.20 am and 9.20 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-04-21

French papers react to Champs-Élysées attack

French daily Le Parisien reacts with "anger and disgust" to Thursday night's attack on the Champs-Élysées, in which a policeman was killed just days before France heads to the polls. Right-wing daily Le Figaro pays tribute to security forces who pay the "heavy price" of terror attacks. Left-wing papers criticise right-wing candidates for capitalising on the tragedy. Other papers look ahead to Sunday's exceptionally unpredictable vote and back at a campaign that has been "anything but smooth".

By Alison SARGENT

2017-04-21 French Presidential Elections 2017

Champs-Elysées attack is 'valuable propaganda' for the far right

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS - Fri. 21.04.17: European and American papers worry that Thursday's terrorist attack will propel far-right Marine Le Pen to victory in the presidential...

2017-04-19 Venezuela

'Here we go again': UK papers react to call for snap election

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS - Weds. 19.04.17: In the UK, conservative papers and tabloids delight in the announcement of an early election they hope will "crush the saboteurs." With...

2017-04-19 terrorism

Terror attack thwarted in France: 'Campaign's final days under threat'

FRENCH PAPERS - Weds. 19.04.17: Security is in the spotlight after authorities thwart a suspected terrorist attack just days ahead of elections. Business paper Les Echos commends...

2017-04-18 Israeli-Palestinian conflict

New York Times criticised for op-ed by hunger strike leader

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS - Tues. 04.18.17: A Palestinian paper shows its solidarity with inmates on hunger strike in Israeli prisons. The New York Times steals the focus of the...

