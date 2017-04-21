French papers react to Champs-Élysées attack

French daily Le Parisien reacts with "anger and disgust" to Thursday night's attack on the Champs-Élysées, in which a policeman was killed just days before France heads to the polls. Right-wing daily Le Figaro pays tribute to security forces who pay the "heavy price" of terror attacks. Left-wing papers criticise right-wing candidates for capitalising on the tragedy. Other papers look ahead to Sunday's exceptionally unpredictable vote and back at a campaign that has been "anything but smooth".
