LIVE: France votes in first round of presidential election amid tight security

© Jeff Pachoud, AFP | A voter picks up voting material at a polling station in Lyon, France, on April 23, 2017, during the first round of the presidential election.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-04-23

Voters on Sunday are casting their ballots in the first election in France’s modern history to take place under a state of emergency. Follow our live coverage below.

  • Polls opened at 8am local time across the country in the first round of a high-stakes presidential election that is being closely watched by the international community.
     
  • Around 46.87 million voters are registered to vote in 66,546 polling stations, several of them protected – for the first time in recent memory – by armed police and soldiers.
     
  • The tightened security measures follow an attack on the world-famous Champs-Élysées Thursday night, when a gunman killed a policeman and wounded three others, including two policemen.
     
  • The voter turnout at midday was 28.5 percent, according to the French interior ministry, up from 28.2 percent in the 2012 presidential election.
      

 

