French press review: Macron 'just a step away' from Elysée Palace

The French papers weigh in on Sunday's presidential election results. Le Parisien headlines on the "Macron Sensation", as the centrist presidential candidate secures his place in the May 7 runoff alongside far-right leader Marine Le Pen. For left-wing daily Libération, the "calls to block the National Front are gathering momentum", while pro-business paper L'Opinion depicts Macron as a would-be King Arthur, pulling a sword from a stone to claim the presidential crown in a front-page cartoon.
