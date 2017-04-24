International News 24/7

 

France

Live: It's Macron vs le Pen in historic battle for the French presidency

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-04-24

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right Marine Le Pen qualify for the second round of the French presidential election with 23.7% and 21.7%, respectively. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog as we examine the results and look to the final battle.

  • Centrist Emmanuel Macron will face off against and far-right National Front candidate Marine Le Pen, 48, in the second round battle for the French presidency on May 7.
  • At a rally after the results came in, Le Pen called on "all patriots" to join her in the fight for “the survival of France"
  • Macron, 39, at a celebration at his headquarters said, "In one year, we have changed the face of French politics".
  • Conservative leader François Fillon and Socialist Party candidate Benoît Hamon called on supporters to vote for Macron.
  • French President François Hollande has called Macron to congratulate him.
     

Date created : 2017-04-24

  FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2017

    Macron faces biggest challenge yet in battle with Le Pen

  FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2017

    François Fillon: from election favourite to also-ran

  FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION 2017

    Historic election 'drubbing' for France's Socialists

