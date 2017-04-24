Live: It's Macron vs le Pen in historic battle for the French presidency

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right Marine Le Pen qualify for the second round of the French presidential election with 23.7% and 21.7%, respectively. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog as we examine the results and look to the final battle.
Centrist Emmanuel Macron will face off against and far-right National Front candidate Marine Le Pen, 48, in the second round battle for the French presidency on May 7.
At a rally after the results came in, Le Pen called on "all patriots" to join her in the fight for “the survival of France"
Macron, 39, at a celebration at his headquarters said, "In one year, we have changed the face of French politics".
Conservative leader François Fillon and Socialist Party candidate Benoît Hamon called on supporters to vote for Macron.
French President François Hollande has called Macron to congratulate him.
