IN THE PAPERS

Macron's first round celebratory bash: too brash?

EYE ON AFRICA

Kasai province killings : government releases footage allegedly showing execution of UN investigators

MEDIAWATCH

France's First Round Controversies

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

"Front National" makes it to the second round for the first time since 2002

THE DEBATE

Macron vs. Le Pen: Unprecedented choice in French presidential election (part 1)

THE DEBATE

Macron vs. Le Pen: Unprecedented choice in French presidential election (part 2)

ENCORE!

Khatia Buniatishvili, the 'pop star pianist'

IN THE PAPERS

French press review: Macron 'just a step away' from Elysée Palace

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Will the left and right rally against far right to see off Le Pen?

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Our daily round up of news from the French presidential campaign trail. From Monday to Friday at 1:15 pm and 6:15 pm.

Latest update : 2017-04-24

Will the left and right rally against far right to see off Le Pen?

All eyes are now on centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right National Front candidate Marine Le Pen who will battle it out in final round of the French presidential election on May 7. The question now is: will the traditional alliance between the left and the right against the far right work as it did in 2002 with Jean-Marie Le Pen and Jacques Chirac?

By Florence VILLEMINOT

Archives

2017-04-24 French Presidential Elections 2017

"Front National" makes it to the second round for the first time since 2002

In 2002 it was a surprise, but in 2017 it was expected. Marine Le Pen is now one round away from the presidency, in the same position as her father had been 15 years earlier. We...

2017-04-21 French Presidential Elections 2017

After Champs-Élysées attack, security takes centre stage in election campaign

After an attack in which a police officer was killed on the Champs-Elysées on Thursday night, security and terrorism are thrust to the heart of the French presidential campaign,...

2017-04-20 French Presidential Elections 2017

Do French voters want a Frexit referendum?

The European Union has been a central talking point in the presidential election campaign. Candidates like Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon have been outspoken critics of...

2017-04-20 French Presidential Elections 2017

To vote strategically or to not vote strategically?

With just three days to go before round one of the French presidential election, the race remains tight. Campaigning officially ends tomorrow at midnight. Meanwhile, candidates...

