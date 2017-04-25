International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE OBSERVERS

A drug in Mayotte turning people into zombies; and the violent expulsion of a waterside community in Lagos

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Prostitution in Pattaya: Cleaning up Thailand's 'Sin City'

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Will the left and right rally to see off far-right Le Pen?

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Who voted for Le Pen and Macron?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

French press review: Macron 'a step away' from Elysée Palace

Read more

ENCORE!

Papa Wemba: Remembering the music and style icon, one year on

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

US in budget showdown over Trump's border wall

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Word to the Wise, Mr. Macron: Stay humble

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Was Macron's first round celebratory bash too brash?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

France must stay 'committed to peace', says slain policeman's partner

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-04-25

The partner of policeman Xavier Jugele, who died after being gunned down during an attack on the Champs Elysées last week, made a moving tribute to him and France's security forces at a ceremony Tuesday.

Date created : 2017-04-25

  • FRANCE

    President, Macron and Le Pen attend memorial for slain Champs-Elysées policeman

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Questions remain over Champs-Élysées attacker’s links to IS group

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Champs-Élysées shooting suspect showed 'no sign' of radicalisation

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility