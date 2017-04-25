International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE DEBATE

Trump's Best Enemy? North Korea in Washinton's Crosshairs (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump's Best Enemy? North Korea in Washinton's Crosshairs (part 2)

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Is there a risk of complacency in the Macron camp?

Read more

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

French presidential elections: A historic first-round result

Read more

FOCUS

Southern Border Plan: Mexico's own fight against illegal immigration

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

A drug in Mayotte turning people into zombies; and the violent expulsion of a waterside community in Lagos

Read more

ACCESS ASIA

Prostitution in Pattaya: Cleaning up Thailand's 'Sin City'

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Will the left and right rally to see off far-right Le Pen?

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Who are Le Pen and Macron's voters?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Middle East

UN vote to allow Saudi Arabia on women rights council sparks outrage

© Fayez Nureldine, AFP | Saudi women wait for their drivers outside a shopping mall in Riyadh.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-04-25

Saudi Arabia will join the top UN women’s rights council for a four-year term starting in 2018. The vote, which was held by secret ballot, has provoked widespread outrage, with rights groups accusing the UN of hypocrisy.

Saudi Arabia has some of the most restrictive gender laws in the world. Women are not allowed to drive and must be accompanied by a male escort when they venture outside of the house.

"Electing Saudi Arabia to protect women’s rights is like making an arsonist into the town fire chief," said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, in a Twitter post. “It’s absurd – and morally reprehensible.”

Saudi Arabia and 12 other nations – Algeria, Comoros, Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Iraq, Japan, Republic of Korea, Turkmenistan, Ecuador, Haiti and Nicaragua – were chosen by secret ballot to join the Economic and Social Council's Commission on the Status of Women.

Neuer criticised the UN for allowing pragmatic concerns to sway its decision instead of standing up for the oppressed.

“Today the UN sent a message that women’s rights can be sold out for petro-dollars and politics,” he said. “And it let down millions of female victims worldwide who look to the world body for protection.”

Click on the video player above to watch the full FRANCE 24 report.
 

Date created : 2017-04-25

  • SAUDI ARABIA

    Saudis elect 20 women candidates in landmark election

    Read more

  • WOMEN’S RIGHTS – ARAB WORLD

    Women among the biggest losers in Arab Spring

    Read more

  • SAUDI ARABIA

    Saudi women who defied driving ban ‘freed from jail’

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility