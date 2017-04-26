International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Lebanon: Activists ramp up pressure over rape law

Read more

ENCORE!

Film show: 'Django', 'The Paris Opera' and 'Manhattan'

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Is Emmanuel Macron acting overly confident?

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Trump vs Trudeau: Rising trade tensions between US and Canada

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Marine Le Pen, a 'normal' candidate?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Booed in Berlin: Ivanka Trump criticised for comments at women's summit

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Tunisian parliament votes to ease repressive legislation on drugs

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Honouring slain policeman Xavier Jugelé

Read more

THE DEBATE

Trump's best enemy? North Korea in Washington's crosshairs (part 1)

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

EU launches process to lift Le Pen's immunity over misuse of funds

© Alain Jocard, AFP | Marine Le Pen

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-04-26

The European Parliament began a procedure that could lead to the lifting of France’s far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen’s immunity for alleged misuse of European Union funds, the president of the legislature said on Wednesday.

French judges have asked European lawmakers to lift her immunity from prosecution as a member of the EU legislature to allow further investigation into allegations she misused funds to pay for National Front party assistants.

The request “has been forwarded to the legal affairs committee of the European parliament, which is in charge of these issues”, Antonio Tajani told lawmakers at the beginning of a formal sitting of the legislature in Brussels.

This step marks the formal beginning of the procedure.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-04-26

  • FRANCE

    France asks EU to suspend Le Pen's immunity over fake jobs allegations

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Le Pen spurns deadline, refuses to repay €300k of 'misused' EU funds

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    EU Parliament seeks to recover funds from French far-right leader Le Pen

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility