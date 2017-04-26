International News 24/7

 

LGBT survivors of torture in Chechnya speak out

Lebanon: Activists ramp up pressure over rape law

Film show: 'Django', 'The Paris Opera' and 'Manhattan'

Is Emmanuel Macron acting overly confident?

Trump vs Trudeau: Rising trade tensions between US and Canada

Marine Le Pen, a 'normal' candidate?

Booed in Berlin: Ivanka Trump criticised for comments at women's summit

Tunisian parliament votes to ease repressive legislation on drugs

Honouring slain policeman Xavier Jugelé

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-04-26

LGBT survivors of torture in Chechnya speak out

For several weeks, journalists and NGOs have been drawing attention to a campaign of terror against the LGBT community in Chechnya, a Muslim-majority region of Russia in the Caucasus. Detentions, torture and even murders have been reported - but the authorities deny the claims. Our correspondent Elena Volochine managed to talk to some of the victims, who gave chilling accounts of persecution.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Laura Burloux.

By Elena VOLOCHINE , Josh VARDEY

Denis KRIVOSHEEV

Amnesty International

2017-04-25 Americas

Southern Border Plan: Mexico's own fight against illegal immigration

With his promise to build a wall between the US and Mexico, Donald Trump has made combatting illegal immigration a pillar of his presidency. But Mexico is already the US's firm...

2017-04-21 France

Fighting fuel poverty in France

Fuel poverty affects more than 10 million people in France. Financial aid programmes have been stepping in to help these people to heat their homes, many of which are poorly...

2017-04-19 Russia

How Russian activists are getting around strict laws on protesting

The next presidential election in Russia is planned for early 2018 and the opposition is already getting organised. But the right to protest is extremely limited and tightly...

2017-04-18 Philippines

Duterte's bloody war on drugs resumes after brief break

Last month saw the President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, resume his draconian war on drugs. The initial crackdown was suspended earlier this year after rogue police men...

