BUSINESS DAILY

Trump vs Trudeau: rising trade tensions between US & Canada

IN THE PAPERS

Marine Le Pen, a 'normal' candidate?

IN THE PAPERS

Booed in Berlin: Ivanka Trump criticized for comments at women's summit

EYE ON AFRICA

Tunisian parliament votes to ease repressive legislation on drugs

MEDIAWATCH

Honouring slain policeman Xavier Jugelé

THE DEBATE

Trump's best enemy? North Korea in Washington's crosshairs (part 1)

THE DEBATE

Trump's best enemy? North Korea in Washington's crosshairs (part 2)

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Is there a risk of complacency in the Macron camp?

THE POLITICAL BRIEF

French presidential elections: A historic first-round result

Middle East

French intelligence says Syrian regime behind disputed chemical attack

© Stephane De Sakutin, AFP | French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault gives a statement to the media following a Defence Cabinet meeting on April 26, 2017 at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-04-26

A report by French intelligence services blames Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime for a suspected chemical attack in rebel-held Syria that killed 87 people, Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said Wednesday.

He said the analysis of samples taken at the scene of the April 4 attack in Khan Sheikhun showed "there is no doubt that sarin gas was used".

"There is also no doubt about the responsibility of the Syrian regime given the way that the sarin used was produced," Ayrault told journalists after presenting a report compiled by French intelligence services.

"This (production) method bears the regime's hallmarks and allows us to determine its responsibility for this attack," he said.

(AFP)

 

Date created : 2017-04-26

  • SYRIA

    Sarin or similar toxin used in deadly Syria attack, watchdog says

  • FRANCE - SYRIA

    Assad's denials of chemical attack '100% lies', says French foreign minister

  • SYRIA - RUSSIA

    Syria's Assad says chemical attack allegation is '100% fabrication'

