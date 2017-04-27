International News 24/7

 

High school students make their voice heard while Marine goes fishing

Burma's citizens still jailed for speaking their minds

Colombia: FARC disarmament leads to baby boom

French presidential election: Comparing Macron and Le Pen's economic proposals

Deep Purple: 'To plan a last gig, that's very frightening!'

#SansMoiLe7Mai: Voters debate whether to abstain in French run-off

Kenya: At least one dead in violence linked to election primaries

French presidential election: The view from Berlin

Trump's tax plan is 'too thin and too late'

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-04-27

Burma's citizens still jailed for speaking their minds

In Burma, de facto leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has just celebrated her first year in power. Her NLD party has to govern with the army and the democratic transition is not running entirely smoothly. One particular worry is freedom of speech. A law called 66D still punishes defamation on the internet, with the number of cases soaring in recent months. Those arrested for speaking their minds are detained for months prior to their trial. Our regional correspondents met some of them.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett, Jessica Sestili and Laura Burloux.

By Charles DUPOIZAT , Clovis CASALI

Sylvie BRIEU

International reporter and contemporary Burma specialist

2017-04-26 Europe

LGBT survivors of torture in Chechnya speak out

For several weeks, journalists and NGOs have been drawing attention to a campaign of terror against the LGBT community in Chechnya, a Muslim-majority region of Russia in the...

2017-04-25 Americas

Southern Border Plan: Mexico's own fight against illegal immigration

With his promise to build a wall between the US and Mexico, Donald Trump has made combatting illegal immigration a pillar of his presidency. But Mexico is already the US's firm...

2017-04-21 France

Fighting fuel poverty in France

Fuel poverty affects more than 10 million people in France. Financial aid programmes have been stepping in to help these people to heat their homes, many of which are poorly...

2017-04-19 Russia

How Russian activists are getting around strict laws on protesting

The next presidential election in Russia is planned for early 2018 and the opposition is already getting organised. But the right to protest is extremely limited and tightly...

