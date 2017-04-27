Burma's citizens still jailed for speaking their minds

In Burma, de facto leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has just celebrated her first year in power. Her NLD party has to govern with the army and the democratic transition is not running entirely smoothly. One particular worry is freedom of speech. A law called 66D still punishes defamation on the internet, with the number of cases soaring in recent months. Those arrested for speaking their minds are detained for months prior to their trial. Our regional correspondents met some of them.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett, Jessica Sestili and Laura Burloux.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.