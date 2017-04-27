International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

French presidential election: The view from Berlin

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Trump's tax plan is 'too thin and too late'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Trump's tax reform: A 'home run' or 'laughable stunt'?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'It's War!' Le Pen and Macron in showdown at Whirlpool factory

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

French presidential election: Posters and political spin

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Macron and Le Pen battle it out to woo blue-collar workers

Read more

THE DEBATE

France's Undecided: Anti-Le Pen vote no longer a given (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

France's Undecided: Anti-Le Pen vote no longer a given (part 2)

Read more

FOCUS

LGBT survivors of torture in Chechnya speak out

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Le Pen’s party accused of defrauding EU parliament of €5m

© Bertrand Langlois, AFP | Marine Le Pen at a meeting with fishermen in the harbour of Le Grau-du-Roi, southern France, on April 27, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-04-27

The European Parliament accuses French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's party of defrauding it of nearly five million euros ($5.5 million) in expenses, more than twice an initial estimate, a French legal source said Thursday.

The parliament accuses Le Pen's anti-EU National Front (FN) of using funds meant for parliamentary assistants to pay staff for party work in France between 2012 and 2017.

The allegations, which Le Pen denies, have triggered an investigation in France.

The parliament had initially estimated the amount of the contested salaries at 1.9 million euros but now believes the FN wrongfully expensed 4,978,122 euros, the source said, quoting a note to French investigators from the parliament's legal team.

Patrick Maisonneuve, a lawyer for the parliament, confirmed the amount to AFP.

The parliament believes 17 FN lawmakers in the European Parliament, including Le Pen, used European money to pay assistants for work outside the assembly, the source said.

French investigators have not said how many of the jobs are in question.

Le Pen, who came second in the first round of the presidential election behind centrist Emmanuel Macron, has portrayed the allegations as part of a plot to stymie her political ambitions.

She will go up against Macron in a run-off vote on May 7.

In March, Le Pen invoked her MEP's immunity in refusing to submit to questioning by investigating magistrates.

Her chief of staff Catherine Griset and another party official have been charged with concealment.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-04-27

  • FRANCE

    How Marine Le Pen hopes to lure France’s disgruntled far left

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Tactical Le Pen 'steps down' as National Front leader to widen appeal

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Macron faces Le Pen for French presidency as mainstream parties bow out early

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility