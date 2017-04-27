France opens counter-terror probe into Reunion island police shooting

The Paris prosecutor's counter-terrorism section has opened an investigation after two police officers were wounded on Thursday morning by an armed gunman on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion, a judicial source said.
"This morning, two policemen in Reunion were wounded while arresting a dangerous individual," a local police statement said.
"After responding to shots, the policemen managed to restrain the assailant," it added.
The assailant, a man in his twenties who is believed to be a recent convert to Islam, is now in custody.
