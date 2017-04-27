France opens counter-terror probe into Reunion island police shooting

The Paris prosecutor's counter-terrorism section has opened an investigation after two police officers were wounded on Thursday morning by an armed gunman on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion, a judicial source said.

"This morning, two policemen in Reunion were wounded while arresting a dangerous individual," a local police statement said.

"After responding to shots, the policemen managed to restrain the assailant," it added.

The assailant, a man in his twenties who is believed to be a recent convert to Islam, is now in custody.

The lives of the two officers are not in danger.

The attack on Reunion comes a week after a French policeman was shot and killed and two others wounded on Paris's Champs-Élysées avenue. That attack was claimed by the Islamic State group.

More than 230 people have been killed in a string of jihadist attacks on the French mainland since January 2015.

A jihadist network, the first in a French overseas territory, was smashed in Reunion in June 2015. Its leader, a 21-year-old known as "The Egyptian", was arrested and transferred to Paris.

Authorities in Reunion estimate there are around 100 radicalised Islamists on the island.

The local government official said Thursday's assailant was also "suspected of being radicalised".

France's police union Unite SGP POLICE-FO said it was "deeply shocked and angry after this new attack".

It "shows that policemen are in danger throughout the national territory and not only in certain areas as judges would have us believe", it added.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and REUTERS)

