International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE INTERVIEW

French presidential election: The view from Berlin

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Trump's tax plan is 'too thin and too late'

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Trump's tax reform: A 'home run' or 'laughable stunt'?

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

'It's War!' Le Pen and Macron in showdown at Whirlpool factory

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

French presidential election: Posters and political spin

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Macron and Le Pen battle it out to woo blue-collar workers

Read more

THE DEBATE

France's Undecided: Anti-Le Pen vote no longer a given (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

France's Undecided: Anti-Le Pen vote no longer a given (part 2)

Read more

FOCUS

LGBT survivors of torture in Chechnya speak out

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Africa

Senegal court upholds war crimes ruling against Habré

© AFP Archive | Hissène Habré ruled Chad from 1982-1990

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-04-27

A special court in Senegal on Thursday upheld former Chadian dictator Hissène Habré's life sentence for war crimes, crimes against humanity and torture, but acquitted him of rape.

The court also ruled Thursday that a trust fund be set up to manage reparations awarded to the more than 4,000 victims. Habré has been ordered to pay millions of dollars in compensation.

The trial against Habré began in July 2015 and was the first in which courts of one country prosecuted the former ruler of another for alleged human rights crimes.

Habré's conviction also was the first of a former head of state by an African court for crimes against humanity.

The Extraordinary African Chambers was created by the African Union and Senegal to try Habré for crimes committed during his presidency from 1982-1990. Its ruling against the former Chadian ruler was seen as a blow to the impunity long enjoyed by repressive rulers on the continent.

Habré's conviction brought closure for relatives of up to 40,000 people killed and many more kidnapped, raped or tortured during his time as president.

His trial marked the first time a country had prosecuted the former leader of another nation for rights abuses, and was seen as a landmark example of African rights abuses being tried on the continent.

(FRANCE 24 with AP and AFP)

Date created : 2017-04-27

  • CHAD

    Chad's ex-dictator Habré sentenced to life in prison for war crimes

    Read more

  • JUSTICE - AFRICA

    African ‘legal soap opera’ nears end as Chadian ex-dictator faces verdict

    Read more

  • Cannes 2016

    Cannes review: 'Hissein Habre: A Chadian Tragedy'

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility