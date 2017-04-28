Paris's Louis Vuitton Foundation showcases contemporary African art

From Benin to Botswana, Cameroon to Congo, creations from sub-Saharan Africa are this summer’s hottest ticket at the Louis Vuitton Foundation for Contemporary Art. In this special programme we take a look around the show, which is made up of three distinct exhibits: offerings from the foundation’s own archive, a selection from Jean Pigozzi’s prestigious collection and an overview of the best in South African contemporary art.
With insight from curator Suzanne Pagé, we meet the artists in the spotlight both on the continent and abroad, as Barthélémy Toguo, Athi-Patra Ruga, Kemang Wa Lehulere and Lawrence Lemaoana tell us about their inspiration, their process and their place in the world of contemporary art.
Please confirm the information below before signing in.
{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /socialRegistrationForm *}
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Sign In
{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* emailAddress *} {* displayName *} {* phone *} {* addressCity *} {* addressCountry *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} By clicking "Create Account", you confirm that you accept our terms of service and have read and understand privacy policy.
{* backButton *}
{* /registrationForm *}
Thank you for registering!
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.