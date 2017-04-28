International News 24/7

 

Paris's Louis Vuitton Foundation showcases contemporary African art

How do artists and writers see the world? We take you to the crossroads where culture meets the news and engages with what's happening in our lives today. From Monday to Friday at 12.15 pm Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-04-28

Paris's Louis Vuitton Foundation showcases contemporary African art

From Benin to Botswana, Cameroon to Congo, creations from sub-Saharan Africa are this summer’s hottest ticket at the Louis Vuitton Foundation for Contemporary Art. In this special programme we take a look around the show, which is made up of three distinct exhibits: offerings from the foundation’s own archive, a selection from Jean Pigozzi’s prestigious collection and an overview of the best in South African contemporary art.

With insight from curator Suzanne Pagé, we meet the artists in the spotlight both on the continent and abroad, as Barthélémy Toguo, Athi-Patra Ruga, Kemang Wa Lehulere and Lawrence Lemaoana tell us about their inspiration, their process and their place in the world of contemporary art.

>> On France24.com: Africa, Picasso and racism: Five art exhibits to see in Paris this spring

By Olivia SALAZAR WINSPEAR , Marion CHAVAL

