International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Macron vs. Le Pen: France's bitter presidential run-off race (part 1)

Read more

REPORTERS

The booming business of cannabis in Spain

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump's First 100 Days, The Pope in Egypt (part 2)

Read more

FOCUS

Egypt's Coptic Christians targeted by Islamic State group

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

France's wartime past takes centre stage in presidential campaign

Read more

#TECH 24

How one NGO is using 3D printers to improve disaster relief

Read more

REVISITED

What remains of Nicaragua’s revolution?

Read more

FRANCE IN FOCUS

Macron vs Le Pen: The battle for France's top job

Read more

ENCORE!

Paris's Louis Vuitton Foundation showcases contemporary African art

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

France

Far-left Mélenchon refuses to pick sides in French presidential run-off

© Bertrand Guay, AFP | The far-left French politician speaks to supporters in Paris on April 23, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-04-28

Defeated French presidential election first-round candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon said on Friday he would not give any indication as to who his supporters should vote for in the May 7 run-off.

“Me, I will vote...but I am not going to tell you how,” Melenchon said in a video message posted on youtube.com.

“You don’t need me to know what you are going to do. I am not a guru, not a guide”.
Just under 20 percent of people who cast a vote in the first round picked Melenchon.

One poll on Friday by Odoxa showed that about 40 percent of those who voted for Melenchon in round one would vote for the centrist Emmanuel Macron, who is overall expected to win the second round with about 60 percent of the total vote.

Odoxa said his run-off rival, far-right leader Marine Le Pen would get 19 percent of the Melenchon first-round vote, while 41 percent of it would be abstentions, the poll said.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-04-28

  • FRANCE

    Kingmaker, queenmaker or court jester? Mum Mélenchon muddles French presidential race

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    How Marine Le Pen hopes to lure France’s disgruntled far left

    Read more

  • FRANCE

    Complacency threatens Macron in France’s unhappy democracy

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility