France

First-round candidate Dupont-Aignan backs Le Pen for French presidency

© Patrick Kovarik, AFP | Former French presidential candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan leaves a meeting with far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in Paris on April 28, 2017.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-04-28

Former presidential candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan on Friday endorsed far-right leader Marine Le Pen in France’s bitter presidential run-off.

Dupont-Aignan, who garnered 4.7 percent of votes in the first round, said he would vote for Le Pen in the second-round ballot on May 7 and would immediately join her campaign.

"I will vote Marine Le Pen and I will support her;" he said in a prime-time interview on French television, denying she was a far-right politician.

He said he had signed an agreement on the future government with Le Pen, who would incorporate some of his policy proposals into her election platform.

Earlier in the day, Le Pen’s National Front announced it was removing Jean-François Jalkh as interim party chief.

He allegedly made questionable remarks about Nazi gas chambers during World War Two. He has denied the allegations.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-04-28

