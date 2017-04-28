International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

IN THE PAPERS

Barack Obama under fire over $400,000 speaking gig

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

Teacher's pet vs party girl: Macron and Le Pen's younger years

Read more

EYE ON AFRICA

Hissene Habré trial: Senegal court upholds life sentence for Chad's ex-leader

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

Trump's First 100 Days - Simpsons Style

Read more

THE DEBATE

The New Normal: Trump's first 100 days in office (part 1)

Read more

THE DEBATE

The New Normal: Trump's first 100 days in office (part 2)

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

French high school students make their voices heard while Le Pen goes fishing

Read more

FOCUS

Burma's citizens still jailed for speaking their minds

Read more

INSIDE THE AMERICAS

Colombia: FARC disarmament leads to baby boom

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Europe

Police raid office of Kremlin critic ahead of protests

© John MacDougall, AFP | Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who served 10 years in jail after openly opposing President Vladimir Putin, holds a speech at the European School of Management and Technology in Berlin on March 20, 2017.

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-04-28

Russian police on Thursday searched the Moscow offices of a pro-democracy movement founded by Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky which is calling for big anti-government protests on Saturday, activists said.

Photographs posted on social media showed riot police outside the Moscow offices of the Open Russia Foundation. Maria Baronova, an activist, said on social media that police had confiscated 100,000 flyers promoting Saturday’s protests.

Protest organisers want to use the event to put pressure on Vladimir Putin, who is expected to run for what would be a fourth presidential term next year, to leave politics.

“These (police) actions are aimed at cancelling Saturday’s protests,” a foundation source told Reuters. The police could not be immediately reached for comment.

The searches came a day after the office of the General Prosecutor said it had decided that the activity of the foundation’s British arm was “undesirable.”

Before its offices were searched, the Russian branch had shrugged off the move, saying it was not affected by what amounted to a ban on the British arm’s activities in Russia.

But a second source at the foundation told Reuters on Thursday that the police were seeking to establish and document links between the foundation’s Russian and British arms to make sure they could ban both.

The Kremlin said earlier on Thursday that Saturday’s planned protest was illegal and that police would deal with anyone who showed up accordingly.

In a separate development, an unknown assailant on Thursday threw green liquid at the face of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who hopes to run for president next year.

The green solution, known as "zelyonka", is sold as an antiseptic in Russian pharmacies and while not harmful, it is known for being hard to wash off. Navalny suffered a similar attack last month.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-04-28

  • RUSSIA

    Russia issues international arrest warrant for former tycoon Khodorkovsky

    Read more

  • RUSSIA

    Putin foe Khodorkovsky ‘ready to lead Russia’

    Read more

  • GERMANY

    ‘Struggle for power not for me’, says Khodorkovsky

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility