The booming business of cannabis in Spain

EYE ON AFRICA

Tanzanian President dismisses almost 10,000 public servants over forged college certificates

MEDIAWATCH

French Election: Abstention, Anger & Apathy

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Macron vs. Le Pen: France's bitter presidential run-off race (part 1)

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump's First 100 Days, The Pope in Egypt (part 2)

FOCUS

Egypt's Coptic Christians targeted by Islamic State group

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

France's wartime past takes centre stage in presidential campaign

#TECH 24

How one NGO is using 3D printers to improve disaster relief

REVISITED

What remains of Nicaragua's revolution?

‘Amazing’ Bayern capture fifth straight German football crown

© John MacDougall, AFP | Bayern players celebrate a fifth consecutive Bundesliga title in Wolfsburg, Germany on April 29, 2017

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-04-29

Bayern Munich secured a record-extending fifth consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday after beating VfL Wolfsburg 6-0 to open up an unassailable 10-point lead with three matches remaining.

The Bavarians, who have now won 27 German championships, are on 73 points with RB Leipzig in second place on 63 after they were held to a goalless draw by Ingolstadt earlier in the day.

"It is amazing what this team did again this season in the Bundesliga," said retiring Bayern captain Philipp Lahm. "It is not a given that we will always march through the league like we did this season."

Bundesliga leading scorer Robert Lewandowski netted twice to take his league goal tally to 28 and David Alaba, Thomas Mueller, Arjen Robben and Joshua Kimmich were also on target as Bayern rode roughshod over the hosts.

The Bavarians had promised to bounce back following their mid-week German Cup semi-final defeat to Borussia Dortmund and last week's Champions League exit to Real Madrid.

They had also failed to win either of their last two league matches, going five games without a win in all competitions.

There was no self-doubt on Saturday as they scored three times before halftime, knowing Leipzig had failed to win their match.

"The league is the most honest of titles," said Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. "And now we have won it for the fifth straight time. That is something unusual and amazing.

"We will have a good party tonight and then on the last matchday with the fans."

Bayern finished off the relegation-threatened Wolves with three more goals in the second half, when the hosts were reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of former Bayern player Luiz Gustavo.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-04-29

