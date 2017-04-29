‘Amazing’ Bayern capture fifth straight German football crown

Bayern Munich secured a record-extending fifth consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday after beating VfL Wolfsburg 6-0 to open up an unassailable 10-point lead with three matches remaining.

The Bavarians, who have now won 27 German championships, are on 73 points with RB Leipzig in second place on 63 after they were held to a goalless draw by Ingolstadt earlier in the day.

"It is amazing what this team did again this season in the Bundesliga," said retiring Bayern captain Philipp Lahm. "It is not a given that we will always march through the league like we did this season."

Bayern Munich clinches its 5th straight Bundesliga title.No team in the Bundesliga has ever won 5 consecutive titles. ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ† (via @ESPNFC) pic.twitter.com/imoJmN4GBK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 29, 2017

Bundesliga leading scorer Robert Lewandowski netted twice to take his league goal tally to 28 and David Alaba, Thomas Mueller, Arjen Robben and Joshua Kimmich were also on target as Bayern rode roughshod over the hosts.

The Bavarians had promised to bounce back following their mid-week German Cup semi-final defeat to Borussia Dortmund and last week's Champions League exit to Real Madrid.

They had also failed to win either of their last two league matches, going five games without a win in all competitions.

There was no self-doubt on Saturday as they scored three times before halftime, knowing Leipzig had failed to win their match.

"The league is the most honest of titles," said Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. "And now we have won it for the fifth straight time. That is something unusual and amazing.

"We will have a good party tonight and then on the last matchday with the fans."

Bayern finished off the relegation-threatened Wolves with three more goals in the second half, when the hosts were reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of former Bayern player Luiz Gustavo.

(REUTERS)

Date created : 2017-04-29