Marine Le Pen to appoint ex-rival Dupont-Aignan PM if elected French president

“As president of the Republic I will name Nicolas Dupont-Aignan Prime Minister, supported by a presidential majority and united by the national interest,” Le Pen told a press conference in Paris at which the two politicians sat side-by-side.
le pen announces news at press conference
Modifications to Le Pen’s programme
Dupont-Aignan said he had signed an agreement on a Le Pen government mandate that took into account some “modifications” to her programme. He said Le Pen would incorporate some of his policy proposals into her election platform.
"France before partisan politics"
"It's a historic day because we are putting France's interests before personal or partisan ones," he said.
Le Pen celebrated his backing as the creation of "a great patriotic and republican alliance”.
Polls on Friday showed centrist Emmanuel Macron winning the French presidential runoff with 59-60 percent of votes, although Le Pen has gained some ground since the start of the week.
