International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

EYE ON AFRICA

Tanzanian President dismisses almost 10,000 public servants over forged college certificates

Read more

MEDIAWATCH

French Election: Abstention, Anger & Apathy

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Macron vs. Le Pen: France's bitter presidential run-off race (part 1)

Read more

REPORTERS

The booming business of cannabis in Spain

Read more

THE WORLD THIS WEEK

Trump's First 100 Days, The Pope in Egypt (part 2)

Read more

FOCUS

Egypt's Coptic Christians targeted by Islamic State group

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

France's wartime past takes centre stage in presidential campaign

Read more

#TECH 24

How one NGO is using 3D printers to improve disaster relief

Read more

REVISITED

What remains of Nicaragua’s revolution?

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide

Asia-pacific

Iranian presidential candidates square off in first TV debate

© Mehdi Dehghan, Jamejamonline, AFP | The candidates, (left to right) Mostafa Hashemitaba, Hassan Rouhani, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Eshaq Jahangiri, Ebrahim Raisi, Mostafa Mirsalim on April 28, 2017

Text by NEWS WIRES

Latest update : 2017-04-29

The six candidates standing in Iran's presidential election squared off in their first ever live television debate Friday, with moderate President Hassan Rouhani coming under fire from a key rival.

Televised debates are a relatively new feature of Iranian presidential elections, and are believed to have influenced the results of votes in 2009 and 2013.

Ahead of the May 19 poll, the interior ministry had announced a ban on live television debates, triggering an outcry that prompted a reversal of its decision. Three live debates are now expected to take place.

Rouhani, who is hoping for a second term in office, and conservative rivals Ebrahim Raisi and Tehran mayor Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf all rejected the ban.

On Friday, during the first live debate, Ghalibaf hammered Rouhani and his confidant and first vice-president, Eshaq Jahangiri, with both sides trading accusations of "lies" and making "insincere" comments.

Ghalibaf berated Rouhani for failing to make good on a promise "to create four million jobs", saying unemployment was Iran's "biggest problem".

Rouhani riposted by saying: "I never promised to create four million jobs. That's a lie."

Unemployment, which stands at 12.4 percent, the lack of social housing and government aid to the underprivileged were the issues that dominated Friday's debate.

Ghalibaf also accused Rouhani and his government of "bad management" and of "repeatedly saying that the government does not have the means" to solve the Islamic republic's problems.

He also took a poke at Jahangiri, whose candidacy was a surprise entry at the last minute, saying the vice-president threw his hat in the ring only to back up Rouhani and help him in the debates.

According to several reformists, Jahangiri is expected to pull out of the race after the three live television debates in order to support Rouhani.

Jahangiri dismissed the attacks against himself and accused Ghalibaf of running the capital "with the mentality of a military man".

A war veteran, Ghalibaf is a former Revolutionary Guards commander and police chief. This is his third run at the presidency.

The other three candidates -- Raisi, a hardline judge and close ally of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, conservative Mostafa Mirsalim and reformist Mostafa Hashemitaba -- kept a low profile during the first debate.

(AFP)

Date created : 2017-04-29

  • United States

    US Secretary of State Tillerson talks tough on Iran, brands nuclear deal a 'failure'

    Read more

  • IRAN

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to run for second term

    Read more

  • USA - IRAN

    US imposes new sanctions on Iran, Tehran hits back

    Read more

COMMENT(S)

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility