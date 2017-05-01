Displaced women face threat of rape in Central African Republic

It's one of the world's forgotten conflicts. Forced to flee violence in the Central African Republic, thousands of displaced people are languishing in a camp on the border between Chad and Sudan. For the women living there, every day is one of survival as they face the threat of rape even doing something as simple as going to the toilet or collecting water. Our team on the ground reports on the efforts being made to make their lives safer and how they are providing for their families.
