Betraying the martyrs: Aaron Matts talks tattoos, metal and terrorism

Displaced women face threat of rape in Central African Republic

Labour Day in France: May 1st 2002 vs. May 1st 2017

France's election: Who speaks in the name of the people?

The miniature fishing boats of southern France

Lily of the valley blossoms into €100 million market in France

White House Correspondents' Dinner Snubbed by White House

May Day in France: Simultaneous rallies 'to block the National Front'

Police are occupying people's homes in Rio; and the Indian army used a Kashmiri man as a human shield

Our Focus programme brings you exclusive reports from around the world. From Monday to Friday at 7.45 am Paris time.

Latest update : 2017-05-01

It's one of the world's forgotten conflicts. Forced to flee violence in the Central African Republic, thousands of displaced people are languishing in a camp on the border between Chad and Sudan. For the women living there, every day is one of survival as they face the threat of rape even doing something as simple as going to the toilet or collecting water. Our team on the ground reports on the efforts being made to make their lives safer and how they are providing for their families.

By Edouard DROPSY , Sarah SISSMANN , Tristan LE PAIH , Emmanuelle LANDAIS

Our guests

Thierry VIRCOULON

Researcher, IFRI

Archives

2017-04-28 Middle East

Egypt's Coptic Christians targeted by Islamic State group

The Pope's visit to Egypt comes at a particularly tense time for the country's Coptic Christians, who are regularly targeted by the Islamic State group. Based in North Sinai, the...

2017-04-27 Asia-pacific

Burma's citizens still jailed for speaking their minds

In Burma, de facto leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has just celebrated her first year in power. Her NLD party has to govern with the army and the democratic transition...

2017-04-26 Europe

LGBT survivors of torture in Chechnya speak out

For several weeks, journalists and NGOs have been drawing attention to a campaign of terror against the LGBT community in Chechnya, a Muslim-majority region of Russia in the...

2017-04-25 Americas

Southern Border Plan: Mexico's own fight against illegal immigration

With his promise to build a wall between the US and Mexico, Donald Trump has made combatting illegal immigration a pillar of his presidency. But Mexico is already the US's firm...

