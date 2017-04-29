International News 24/7

 

Don't miss

Replay


LATEST SHOWS

ENCORE!

Betraying the martyrs: Aaron Matts talks tattoos, metal and terrorism

Read more

FOCUS

Displaced women face threat of rape in Central African Republic

Read more

THE CAMPAIGN BEAT

Labour Day in France: May 1st 2002 vs. May 1st 2017

Read more

THE INTERVIEW

France's election: Who speaks in the name of the people?

Read more

YOU ARE HERE

The miniature fishing boats of southern France

Read more

BUSINESS DAILY

Lily of the valley blossoms into €100 million market in France

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

White House Correspondents' Dinner Snubbed by White House

Read more

IN THE PAPERS

May Day in France: Simultaneous rallies 'to block the National Front'

Read more

THE OBSERVERS

Police are occupying people's homes in Rio; and the Indian army used a Kashmiri man as a human shield

Read more

All shows
COMMENT(S) TV guide
 comments TV Guide
THE INTERVIEW

An interview with a French or international personality from the world of economics, politics, culture or diplomacy. Every Wednesday at 4.45 pm Paris time and Saturday at 7.45 am.

Latest update : 2017-05-01

France's election: Who speaks in the name of the people?

She claims to speak "in the name of the people". Just like other prominent populists, from Donald Trump to Venezuela's late Hugo Chavez, France's would-be president, Marine Le Pen, dismisses her critics as a corrupt elite out of touch with ordinary, hard-working citizens. But according to our guest Jan-Werner Müller, professor of political theory at Princeton University, it is populists such as Le Pen who are dangerously out of touch. He tells us why.

By Douglas HERBERT

Archives

2017-04-26 Germany

French presidential election: The view from Berlin

European leaders did not hide their relief when Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French presidential election. The German chancellor's spokesperson wished Macron all...

Read more

2017-04-20 Edward Snowden

US whistleblower Snowden did 'the work of a patriot'

Harvard University professor Lawrence Lessig is a major advocate for privacy and online freedom and also tried to run for the 2016 Democratic nomination. He is in Paris to...

Read more

2017-04-19 French Presidential Elections 2017

France votes: 'It's very possible Le Pen won't make it to the second round'

On Sunday April 23, French voters will head to the polls for the opening round of the most unpredictable presidential election in the nation's modern history. If we're to believe...

Read more

2017-04-15 Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey expert on Erdogan’s referendum: 'A return to the nineties'

Turkey is currently on everybody’s lips: On April 16, the country votes in a referendum that could dramatically change the constitution by heavily concentrating powers in the...

Read more

See all the archives

search

France Médias Monde

Watch us on TV

Travel

Français English عربي

Accessibility