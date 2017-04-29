France's election: Who speaks in the name of the people?

She claims to speak "in the name of the people". Just like other prominent populists, from Donald Trump to Venezuela's late Hugo Chavez, France's would-be president, Marine Le Pen, dismisses her critics as a corrupt elite out of touch with ordinary, hard-working citizens. But according to our guest Jan-Werner Müller, professor of political theory at Princeton University, it is populists such as Le Pen who are dangerously out of touch. He tells us why.
