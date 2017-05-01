International News 24/7

 

France

LIVE: Political rallies, demonstrations and marches seize France in run-up to presidential election

© Alain Jocard, AFP | Protesters hold up a banner reading 'Let's be ungovernable' during the traditional May Day demonstration in Paris on May 1, 2016.

Text by FRANCE 24

Latest update : 2017-05-01

As France celebrates May Day, people and politicians will take to the streets to make their voices heard. To keep up with the day's many events as they unfold in Paris and throughout France, follow our live blog.

• Presidential hopefuls Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron will hold rival rallies.

• National Front founder Jean-Marie Le Pen will lead a march through central Paris.

• Major demonstrations are planned in Paris, one against Le Pen and another against both candidates.

• Trade unions will hold traditional May Day demonstrations and marches across the country, most calling for a “Republican Vote” to block Le Pen.
 

Date created : 2017-05-01

